Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Caroline Endorses Joe Biden For President: ‘End Donald Trump’s Reign Of Terror’

In an op-ed published Thursday in Vanity Fair, Rudy Giuliani’s daughter Caroline endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for President of the United States.

“I accept that most people will start reading this piece because you saw the headline with my father’s name,” she began, urging all Americans to fight against the kind of politics represented by President Donald Trump.

“There is hope on the horizon, but we’ll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Giuliani argued.

She recalled how she would get into debates with her father — who is now Trump’s personal lawyer — when she was a child.

Giuliani wrote that she and former New York City mayor would often spar over LGBTQ rights, sexism, race relations, issues related to policing and welfare.

The lawyer’s daughter conceded that she had “an extremely privileged childhood,” for which she is grateful for, but noted that the main point of her column is explain her “fraught relationship with politics.”

Writing that millions of Americans can probably relate to her experience, Giuliani stressed the importance of voting against Trump on November 3.

“I may not be able to change my father’s mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office.”

In the column, Giuliani took aim at “inhumane” policies implemented by Trump.

She argued that the commander-in-chief and his allies have sought to harm the LGBTQ+ community, women, immigrants and people of color, slamming the administration for the way it has handled the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Giuliani noted that she backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, asking all Americans to join her in supporting Biden.

“It’s taken persistence and nerve to find my voice in politics, and I’m using it now to ask you to stand with me in the fight to end Donald Trump’s reign of terror.”

Giuliani also made sure to praise Biden as an experienced and pragmatic politician, pointing out that he selected Harris as his running mate even after she attacked him during one of the Democratic primary debates.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

She argued that Biden has shown that he is willing to adopt ideas championed by progressive politicians such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, while not giving up on bipartisanship and meeting Republicans in the middle.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, dozens of former Republican national security advisers has endorsed Biden over Trump.

Polling suggests that the Democrat is a strong favorite to win the election.

According to FiveThirtyEight‘s polling average, Trump is trailing Biden by 10 points nationwide.