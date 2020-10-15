Daisy Keech Shows Off Insane Body In Skimpy Lilac Bikini While At The Beach

American bombshell Daisy Keech captured thousands of hearts on Thursday, October 15, when she shared some revealing new photos of herself with her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

The 20-year-old, who is most famously known for co-creating TikTok collectives Hype House and The Clubhouse, was photographed at the beach for the six-photo series. Daisy took center stage in most of the frames, as she alternated between several poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first image, the model posed while on her shins, with her body facing the camera as she leaned forward into her hands. She smiled sweetly and looked directly into the camera’s lens. She emitted more of a sultry vibe in the second photo as she stood up on her shins with her thighs parted and her booty propped out. Her head was rotated away from the camera this time.

The third image displayed the back of her body as she sat down in the sand and stared at the ocean in front of her. She laid down in the fourth photo, propping her booty out to showcase her curvy figure. In the fifth frame, the back of her body faced the camera as she stood up straight, putting her booty on show. The last snapshot featured a heart that was drawn in the sand.

Daisy’s locks looked to be in their natural, slightly wavy state as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Her killer figure was on show as she rocked a revealing lilac bikini that seemed to be made out of satin. The top featured a bandeau-style body and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment drew eyes to her busty assets as it gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

The suit’s matching thong bottoms featured a scanty cut that highlighted Daisy’s curvy hips and pert derriere. The high-rise sides also accentuated her toned core.

The content seemed to be a hit with fans as it accumulated more than 329,000 likes in just three hours after going live. An additional 922 followers also commented under the post to express their admiration for the beauty’s form, good looks and bikini.

“You are my body goals Daisy,” one individual wrote.

“Look at you!! Gorgeous as always,” chimed in another admirer, adding a single heart emoji to their comment.

“The best, most beautiful woman,” a third fan asserted.

“You look so sexy in a bikini,” a fourth user proclaimed, adding numerous fire emoji at the end of the sentence.