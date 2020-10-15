Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Black Lingerie While Posing On A Skeleton Decoration

On Thursday, October 15, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded tantalizing pictures from a festive photoshoot on Instagram.

The photos showed the 28-year-old posing in a foggy green-lit room. She flaunted her fantastic figure in skimpy lingerie. The set featured a black leather bra and a pair of coordinating cheeky underwear which showcased her pert derriere. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Vicky finished off the sexy look with a garter belt and fishnet stockings. The blond bombshell also wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves.

In the first image, Vicky faced away from the photographer and straddled a skeleton Halloween decoration that had been adorned with fake cobwebs. She arched her back and touched its shoulder, as she turned her neck to look directly at the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by grazing her bottom lip with her thumb. The tattooed model placed her hand back on the skeleton and flashed her beautiful smile in the final shot.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if they would like to “trade places with” her Halloween decoration.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Vicky’s question.

“Can’t really say no to an offer like that,” quipped one commenter.

“Is that even a question,” remarked another Instagram user, along with numerous red heart emoji.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Vicky you are stunningly gorgeous!!!!” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye, red heart, and lipstick mark emoji to the comment.

“What a beautiful sight,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Vicky engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 28,000 likes.

Vicky seems to have recently got into the Halloween spirit. Last week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a risque costume that left little to the imagination, inspired by the titular character from the Harry Potter franchise. The revealing ensemble included a gray lace bralette, maroon underwear, suspenders in the Gryffindor house colors, and a pair of round glasses. That post has been liked over 59,000 times since it was shared.