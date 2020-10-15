Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Bombshell Curves Wearing Open Mesh Cover-Up On Her Knees

Ukrainian-born model and actress Leanna Bartlett heated up her Instagram page with her most recent update on Thursday afternoon, in which she shared a image of herself wearing a scintillating ensemble on the beach. Her 3.2 million followers were thrilled by her sultry pose, which beautifully displayed her enviable physique. The post racked up over 4,900 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Leanna wore a simple black thong bikini beneath a cover-up dress that left little to the imagination.

The shift featured a wide netting through which all of her bare skin was visible, embellished with sparkling crystal studs that accentuated the diamond pattern clinging to her body. It draped across her decolletage and down her toned mid-section, creasing slightly against her left thigh.

She posed kneeling on her shins with her legs spread wide apart and rested her derriere between her ankles. Her slender torso was elongated as she arched her lower back and threw her chest forward. Both arms were relaxed and rested straight behind her frame, and she grazed the bottom of her foot with outstretched fingers.

The dress hung straight down in the back, away from the curve of her hourglass shape, but stretched taut over her booty.

Leanna faced the camera with her left side, and turned her head in the same direction until her chin was nearly even with her shoulder. She gazed behind her with wide eyes and seductively parted lips.

Her platinum mane was teased at the crown for maximum volume and cascaded halfway down her back in loose waves. A section of long bangs were pulled out and rested across her forehead.

She was drenched in bright sunshine that spilled over front of her body, highlighting her voluptuous breasts and the side of her face. It kissed the tops of both thighs with slightly less intensity.

Sections of wet sand surrounding Leanna also glimmered in the light, which caught the surfaces of shallow, undulating sea that gently flowed onto the shore.

The background was a huge rock face rendered in shadow due to its immense height and the angle of the sun.

Late last month, as reported by The Inquisitr, Leanna stunned fans with another sexy beach-side snap, although she embraced a very different look. The blond beauty posed during golden hour wearing a shimmering, rose-gold bikini accentuated with silver braided straps. Fans loved her ethereal look, and nearly 40,000 people have hit the “like” button at the time of this writing.