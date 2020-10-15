Dua Lipa Wows In Denim Bodysuit For New Pepe Jeans Ad

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker has launched her third clothing range with Pepe Jeans and shared the black-and-white photoshoot that took place for the ad campaign.

In the first shot, the British singer stunned in a dark denim bodysuit that featured long sleeves and buttons going up the middle. Underneath, she wore sheer black tights while accessorizing herself with numerous rings. Lipa showcased some of the small tattoos on her arms and pulled her dark hair off her face.

The two-time Grammy Award winner posed in front of a plain backdrop and was snapped from the thighs-up. Lipa appeared to be holding onto one of the buttons on the garment with both her hands while gazing over to her left.

In the next slide, the entertainer rocked a black knitted crop top with thin straps. Over the top, she wore a cropped cardigan of the same color, which was paired with high-waisted jeans. Lipa went barefoot for the occasion and opted for a necklace.

The songstress was captured lying down with her lower back raised. Lipa stretched out her arm and looked over at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the third frame, she rocked a long-sleeved white shirt, which was left unbuttoned. Lipa completed the look with black jeans and styled her wavy hair down with a middle part.

The 25-year-old kicked one foot up while resting the other on tiptoes. Lipa raised both her arms while the side of her hair appeared to be blowing in the wind.

In the fourth and final pic, she wowed in a cut-out black corset shirt that displayed her decolletage. The item of clothing featured long sleeves and a small point collar. Lipa opted for another pair of jeans and painted her toenails with a coat of black polish. She accessorized with dangling earrings and a necklace.

In the caption, Lipa informed her social media audience this will be her last line for Pepe Jeans and stated she will be signing off the collaboration with a collection called “DENIM DECADES,” which was inspired by each decade Pepe has been selling denim.

Lipa credited photographer Chris Colls, fashion stylist Lorenzo Posocco, makeup artist Samantha Lau, hairstylist Lucas Wilson, and nail artist Mei Kawajiri.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 1.5 million likes and over 3,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 53.6 million followers.

