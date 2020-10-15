Larsa Pippen Showcases Voluptuous Figure As She Continues To Stir Dating Rumors With Harry Jowsey

Larsa Pippen put her voluptuous curves on display in her latest Instagram photo. The TV personality tagged the clothing company Pretty Little Thing in the caption of the post, which she shared with her 2 million followers.

For the eye-catching picture, Larsa wore a pair of straight-cut, whitewashed jeans that featured a distressed detail at the top of the left leg. The high-waisted pants rose to her belly button and hugged her curvy hips. The influencer showcased her insane cleavage in a gray sports bra. The top had straps that wrapped snugly around her slim, tanned shoulders.

To complete the outfit, she wore a pair of high heels that were clear on the top. To accessorize, Larsa rocked a silver watch on her right wrist and a diamond bracelet on her left, as well as a pair of earrings.

Larsa posed with a slight bend in her right leg as she leaned her weight to the left, accentuating her hips. Her right arm rested naturally by her side, and she laid her hand on the top of her thigh. Her other hand held her phone to take the mirror selfie. Larsa dropped her left shoulder a little lower than her right as she gazed down at her phone with a neutral expression on her face. Her light brown hair appeared to be straightened and was gathered in a high ponytail.

The selfie was taken in what appeared to be a bedroom. An area rug, a dresser, and a large flatscreen television were visible in the background of the shot.

Larsa’s followers clearly appreciated the post, as it racked up more than 2,000 likes just 20 minutes after it went live. Additionally, fans expressed their approval in the comments section with many posting multiple emoji with heart-eyes instead of words.

“Looking good,” one person complimented.

“Stunning,” another follower simply stated.

According to TMZ, Larsa wore the outfit to meet Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey for lunch. The pair were seen getting dinner together a few weeks ago, which has many people wondering whether the two are seeing each other romantically.

Larsa usually doesn’t cover up so much of her stunning figure in her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her toned physique in a revealing bikini while enjoying a relaxing afternoon in the Miami sun.