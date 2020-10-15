Rianna Conner Carpenter Displays Major Cleavage In A Black Crop Top

On Thursday, October 15, American Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter took to her Instagram page and treated her 879,000-plus followers to a very hot snapshot.

In the pic, Rianna rocked a skimpy, black crop top which boasted thin straps and a low-cut, scalloped neckline. The tiny garment not only displayed an ample amount of cleavage but it also drew attention to her taut stomach and slender waist.

Rianna, who is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, teamed the risqué top with olive green sweatpants to pull off a casual yet sexy look.

The stunner wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The photoshoot took place indoors, in a room. A ceiling fan, a lamp, and some other furniture could be seen in the background. Rianna struck a side pose and lifted her chin. She gazed straight at the camera and slightly puckered her lips as she clicked a selfie.

In the caption, she informed users that whenever she is working from home, she prefers to wear her old, worn-out military sweats for comfort. The hottie also tagged her makeup artist Zo’Zo as well as her hairstylist Meg Dela Cruz for acknowledgment.

Within 15 hours of posting, the pic racked up more than 20,000 likes. In addition, several of Rianna’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 430 messages in which they praised her amazing body, pretty looks, and her casual style.

“You could wear a burlap sack and rock it!!! You’re the best!” one of her fans commented.

“Oh wow, you are such a babe. How do you look so perfect in every single picture?” chimed in another user.

“Girl, you’re so pretty, you look good in anything and everything. I love you so much! You are definitely one of the hottest Playboy models I have ever seen,” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“I’m a big fan of yours. I would love to see you in person one day!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “blond goddess,” “stunning doll,” and “a true stunner,” to let Rianna know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Jackie Janzer, Mary Bellavita, and Patrycia Kayy.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 13, Rianna uploaded another sultry photograph in which she rocked a purple metallic bikini that left little to the imagination. To date, the post has accrued more than 33,000 likes and close to a thousand comments.