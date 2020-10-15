Alexis Ren Shows Some Skin In A Slinky Knit Bikini Top For ‘Golden Hour’ Photo Shoot

Alexis paired her tiny top with semi-sheer pants.

Alexis Ren excited her 14 million Instagram followers on Thursday with a new set of stunning modeling photos. For her latest shoot, she took advantage of the warm glow created by the setting sun. The results rapidly racked up likes and acclamatory comments from her numerous admirers.

Alexis posed outdoors in front of a building with gray clapboard siding. In her first photo, she leaned against a thin strip of wall located between a floor-to-ceiling glass window and an open glass panel door with a white frame.

The model faced the camera, but she hid her eyes from view by raising her hands up to shield them from the sun. In doing so, she stretched out her midsection, accentuating its taut form. One leg was crossed in front of the other, and she stood on her toes to lengthen her shapely limbs.

The second shot zoomed in on Alexis from a different angle. Her arms were stretched high over her head and her eyes were closed. A net hung in the foreground of the photo. For the final shot, the sky was her backdrop. It was a combination of a muted blue and a pale orange hue. She turned her head to the side and rested her hands on her curvy hips.

Alexis often poses in bikinis, but she opted to only show off the top half of her two-piece. It was crafted out of white knit fabric with a loose weave. The material looked soft and cozy. Dainty triangle cups stretched over her perky chest, revealing a significant amount of perfectly rounded sideboob and cleavage. The neck and back ties were extra-thin strings.

She teamed her string bikini top with a pair of matching semi-sheer pants that had a snug fit. A drawstring allowed her wear the waist pulled down low on her hips to display her flat lower abdomen for her fans to admire.

Alexis styled her layered blond hair with a classic blowout. Her silky tresses gleamed in the sunlight, which cast a soft glow over everything it touched. The gold pendant of a necklace glittered between her collarbones, and she also wore a pair of long threader earrings.

Within one hour, Alexis’ fans showed their massive appreciation for her post by liking it over 220,000 times. Compliments also continued pouring in as her followers flocked to the comments section, where she received a few marriage proposals.

“You’re golden,” read a message that included a heart-eye emoji.

“So stunning ma’am,” said another fan.

“Beautiful body baby,” a third admirer wrote.

Alexis also made use of Mother Nature’s beauty while posing in a red bikini with an asymmetrical top. She modeled the number in front of a gorgeous blue sky filled with white clouds.