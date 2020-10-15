Nicki Minaj Finally Reveals The Sex Of Her First Baby

Nicki Minaj has revealed the sex of her new baby with husband Kenneth Petty. Taking to Instagram on October 15, the rapper broke the news by shouting out some of her celebrity friends.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” she wrote. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

In the same social media post, Minaj shared the cards that she received from Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie Harlow, and more.

“Onika, welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family,” Beyoncé wrote on her card.

“Congrats! We love you!” Kim and Kanye wrote on theirs.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Minaj gave birth on September 30 in Los Angeles, California. The pregnancy was first announced in July when the “Chun-Li” rapper shared photos from her maternity shoot with David LaChappelle, in which she appeared to be around six months pregnant.

Naturally, Nicki Minaj’s fans didn’t take long to congratulate the rapper on the happy news.

“We are beyond proud of you, you’re going to be the best and most loving mother ever,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Two months before the official announcement, the superstar teased fans on social media, who had suspected she was pregnant for months. While replying to a few of her fans’ comments on Twitter, she complained about morning sickness and cravings, and confirmed the pregnancy rumors.

“Can you post a baby bump pic Queen?” one fan tweeted.

“Yea in a couple of months. The world ain’t ready yet,” she replied. When she did post a pregnancy pic, fans were quick to respond.

“The queen is definitely having a king. I said it first,” another fan speculated on her July Instagram post.

Minaj’s son, whose name is still unknown, is her first child with Petty. The two secretly tied the knot in October of 2019, after dating for a year.

In November of 2019, the couple shared the wedding news on social media by posting an Instagram video of two “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs, along with two hats that said “Bride” and “Groom.” The caption also revealed the exact wedding date, October 21, 2019.

As TMZ reported, the two first dated as teenagers when they both lived in Queens, New York. They eventually lost touch but rekindled their romance in 2019.

Before reuniting with Petty, the rapper publicly dated Meek Mill from 2014 to 2016.