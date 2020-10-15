Hannah Palmer Gets On Her Knees, Flaunts Incredible Figure In Thong Bikini

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram share. She took to the photo-sharing app and shared a sizzling snap that saw her flaunting her fabulous physique in a skimpy white thong bikini.

Hanna’s two-piece swimsuit featured a gray trim, which popped against her bronze skin. The top featured a halter-style neck and classic triangle-shaped cups. The bottoms were skimpy with threadlike straps, which were pulled high on her waist.

Hannah wore her wavy hair with a deep side part and down in loose waves. Her accessories included a pink silicone wristband and a dainty bracelet with pendants.

The popular influencer was outside for the photo, which saw captured her on the beach in what appeared to be a lounge chair covered with a white curtain. A few bushes of lush shrubbery were also visible in the distance. Filtered sun hit her skin, giving the snap an exotic vibe.

The camera captured Hannah from behind at a slight angle as she posed on her knees with her back slightly arched. The view gave her followers an incredible view of her pert derrière, which seemed to glow in the warm light. The model’s toned thighs were also hard to miss. Her shapely thighs and toned arms were also on display. The tops of her sandy heels were also visible at the bottom of the frame.

Hannah looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face with her piercing blue eyes. She held one hand in her hair while her other arm hung by her side. The stance showed off plenty of side boob and a tiny bit of underboob.

Hannah left a short remark in the post’s caption.

The post was popular among Hannah’s 1.4 million followers, with more than 22,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

“Get this girl on the cover of a magazine already,” joked one admirer.

“Hannah I swear you’re sexy as hell,” added a second fan along with several heart-eye emoji.

“Simply WOW Gorgeous Sexy,” added a third Instagram user.

“Most beautiful person in the world,” a fourth follower commented, adding a yellow heart emoji.

Hannah recently posted a couple of pictures that saw her wearing a tiny black bikini. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the photos gave her fans a good look at both sides of her body, with one capturing her from the front and the another one showcasing her pert booty. The spicy post has garnered more than 81,000 likes to date.