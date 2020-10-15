Instagram Model Brittany Renner Flaunts Cleavage In A Revealing Top While Relaxing At Home For Latest Update

Instagram star Brittany Renner looked effortlessly stunning in a three-piece ensemble for her latest update. In the snap, she was shot wearing a low-cut tank top with tight-fitting leggings and a matching sweater as she relaxed at home.

The 28-year-old had been fairly quiet on the social media platform recently, but she treated fans to an eyeful of her curves in this comfy-looking wardrobe. Renner was photographed in her kitchen that had a white motif. She was next to the kitchen island, and white cupboards and drawers with gold-colored handles were visible in the background.

Renner was perched on a stool and she leaned her left elbow on the island as she faced the camera. Her body was turned slightly as she rested her right hand on her thigh and placed her feet up on the stool. The Judge This Cover author wore her orange-copper hair in large curls, and there was a large smile across her beautiful face as she stared into the lens.

The model sported a plum-colored outfit from Fashion Nova. Renner rocked a cropped tank top with a plunging neckline that hugged tightly to her chest. She wore high-waist leggings that had an elastic waistband, and a long matching cardigan that had baggy sleeves and spooled over the stool as she sat. Renner’s near-flawless skin was glowing under the lights, and her ensemble popped against the white backdrop. Viewers were given an eyeful of her assets in the tight-fitting top, along with a hint of her toned midsection.

For the caption, the social media influencer tagged the popular online retailer, and mentioned she had been spending all her time wearing this three-piece set. Many of Renner’s 4.9 million Instagram followers took notice of the kitchen snap, and more than 78,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button.

Renner had nearly 450 comments in just over two hours after the post went live. Her boyfriend, NBA player P.J. Washington, replied with a series of tongue-out emoji, and the replies were littered with heart-eye and fire emoji. Fans fawned over the influencer’s figure and hairstyle.

“Omg you look so amazing in this color,” one follower wrote.

“This hair color is everything,” a fan commented while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“In love [with] this hair cut and the smile,” another added.

“Ohhhhkay comfy housewife vibes!! Ps curlssss,” an Instagram user responded.

