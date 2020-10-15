Valeria Orsini Flaunts Amazing Curves In Open Crop Top And Formfitting Skirt

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini left thousands of her 4.3 million Instagram followers in awe on Thursday, October 15, when she shared some stunning new photos of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 30-year-old American, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, was photographed outdoors in front of large palm trees for the three-photo slideshow. Valeria was the subject in focus in every frame as the background behind her was blurred.

In the first image she posed from her left side, showing off her bodacious booty. She rotated her head over her shoulder and smiled widely as she stared into the camera’s lens. The second snapshot displayed her from her front while she popped one hip out. She smiled again, but this time her head was tilted downwards as she kept her eyes closed. The third photo zoomed in on her upper body, putting her chest on show.

Her long, platinum blond hair, which featured dark roots, was styled in loose, natural-looking waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She added some glam to the look by rocking manicured, light-pink nails.

Valeria showed off her bosomy assets in a skimpy, mustard-colored, open crop-top that tied in the front. The model sported the long-sleeved garment without a bra underneath, drawing the eye to her exposed cleavage. She paired the top with a matching, formfitting, maxi skirt that hugged her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. Meanwhile, the number’s high-waisted design called attention to her slim midriff. She accessorized the vibrant look with a necklace and a bracelet.

In the post’s caption, she shared some sage words with fans, telling them that if they are to obtain a true sense of happiness they need to be content with themselves and their life. She also credited Gabriel Gonzalez as the series’ photographer.

Thursday’s content was instantly met with a lot of support from social media users, accumulating more than 17,000 likes since being uploaded just a few hours ago. Hundreds of followers also left comments to offer their positive thoughts on the model’s physique, good looks, and choice of attire.

“You’re a ray of sunshine gorgeous,” one individual wrote, adding a single heart-eyed emoji to their compliment.

“You have one of the most beautiful smiles in the world,” chimed in another admirer.

“Omg you are so unbelievably hot and sexy Valeria, amazing body, gorgeous eyes, beautiful smile, sexy legs, amazing booty,” a third fan asserted.

“That outfit!!! Period,” a fourth person added.

Valeria shared another jaw-dropping post of herself on October 10, in which she rocked a skimpy, animal-print pink bikini.