Lyna Perez Shakes Her Booty While Taking An Outdoor Shower In Smoldering Video

When it comes to grabbing the attention of her online audience, brunette bombshell Lyna Perez knows how get the job done. In her latest Instagram update, she shared a smoldering video that featured her shaking her booty while taking an outdoor shower in a white thong bikini.

The clip began by showing the back of Lyna’s sensual backside as she bent over to reach the faucet. Arching her back, she flaunted her booty while she turned it on. The camera zoomed in on her back while she stood up to walk forward. The scene highlighted her pert derrière as well as her hourglass shape. As Lyna stepped into the shower, she tilted her head back and lifted her hands to the stream of water.

The reel then jumped to a scene that showed Lyna with her head under the shower as water spilled over her her backside. She ran her hands over her head and then began to shake her firm cheeks, flaunting her bodacious booty for a couple of seconds. She ran her hands under her buttocks, calling attention not only to her butt but her shapely thighs.

With her wet hair clinging to her back, she peered over one shoulder and gazed at the camera while water poured over her face. She wore a pouty expression while she ran her hand on her thigh and flashed a bit of sideboob just before the reel ended.

The clip was a smash hit, with more than 30,000 of Lyna’s fans hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Lyna left a flirty remark in the post’s caption.

Unsurprisingly, many of Lyna’s followers took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“Hottest body and prettiest face on all platforms not just IG. Ultimate dream girl,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You are absolutely beautiful, wow, your body is amazing, all that working out is doing your body good for sure!! So much perfection!” added a second fan.

“The video is great… Thank you very much for this wonder,” quipped a third admirer.

“This video just stepped up your ranking on the best butt list on IG… just stunning!” a fourth follower chimed in.

In her bio, Lyna professes to basically living in a bikini, and a quick scroll her Instagram page would suggest that she lives up to this claim. Earlier this month, she shared a picture that saw her showing off her curves in a blue two-piece number while sitting in a sauna.