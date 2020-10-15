Katelyn Runck Gears Up For More Travels In Tiny Animal-Print Bandeau & Leather Pants

Katelyn Runck revealed to her fans that she’s headed off on another adventure in her latest Instagram share. The model posted a series of images in which she rocked an animal-print bandeau and leather pants that put her famous muscles on full display. Her barely-there ensemble was sure to send her fanbase into a frenzy.

The photos showed Katelyn standing on what looked to be a road in Beverly Hills, California, according to the post’s geotag. Cars could be seen lining the street behind her. The background was mostly blurry, though clusters of trees and a mountaintop in the distance were visible. Katelyn looked ready for her next destination in her cozy yet sexy attire.

Katelyn’s look included a leopard-print bandeau with a knot in the center. The sheer fabric clung to the lower half of her bust, leaving her ample cleavage exposed on top. One of the cups appeared to have shifted even further down, bringing the model dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction.

The bra cut off just below her chest, so her rock-hard six-pack was on full display. Katelyn paired the top with some baggy leather pants. The elastic waistband rested below her belly button and hugged her tiny waist, while the oversized legs folded around her lengthy pins.

Katelyn completed the outfit with some black strappy espadrille wedges, a large black and red purse, and a pair of dark sunglasses. The raven-haired beauty styled her locks in a neat blowout.

In the first photo, Katelyn pushed one hip out to the side in an attitude pose and placed her hand on her side, flexing the muscles in her arm. The second shot showed her simultaneously lifting her sunglasses and pulled her hair into an updo as she stared at the camera with sultry eyes.

Finally, Katelyn struck another attitude pose with her toes pointed in a way that elongated her pins.

The post received more than 3,300 likes and nearly 200 comments in under an hour as fans showered the babe with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful pictures and a wonderful outfit,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Oooooh you look amazing queen!!” another user added.

“Omg you look so incredible,” a third follower wrote.

“This is perfection at its finest,” a fourth fan penned.

Katelyn’s fans know that she can slay any look. In another post, she rocked a floral romper with a plunging neckline that exposed her busty chest, which her followers loved.