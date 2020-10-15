Brooke Shields, 55, Thrills Fans With Fabulous Throwback Snap Showing Her In A Black Leotard

Brooke Shields shared a fantastic throwback photo via her Instagram page on Thursday morning. The 55-year-old model and actress frequently shares videos or pictures taken during the earlier years of her career, and that was the case with this snapshot as well.

In her caption, Brooke noted that this was taken for Life magazine back in 1981. She looked radiant and fit, just like she continues to do these days nearly three decades later.

The snapshot featured Brooke hanging from a set of parallel bars. She wore a black leotard that showcased her fit physique and it definitely had an 80s vibe to it.

Brooke posed with her hands gripping the bars to support her as she hung upside down. She swung her long, lean legs up and over her torso and extended them horizontally over her head.

Her long, brunette tresses hung down in gentle waves and appeared to graze the red floor mat under her. Brooke smiled as she turned her head to look toward the photographer.

The mom of two appeared to have barely aged in the three decades since this photo was taken. Her 1.1 million Instagram followers were quick to point that out as they commented on her throwback snap.

Around 20,000 likes and 200 comments poured in over the first four hours after Brooke had first uploaded this fun snap. Some people mentioned that they even remembered when this picture was originally released.

“I still keep this magazine at home. There are also photos of you on your horse, another one with your mother and your aunt..do you remember?” one fan asked in an Instagram comment.

“You are the most beautiful lady in the world,” noted a follower who added a queen’s crown emoji to their note.

“Always beautiful, now and then. I saw you many years ago, you came to PR to film, you are very nice, graceful and beautiful,” commented another.

“Something tells me you could EASILY recreate this photo these days,” praised someone else.

A few weeks ago, Brooke gave everybody a fun opportunity to look back at her modeling career with a montage of shots. She shared these as she announced that she had new representation by signing on with IMG Models.

Brooke also has been teasing new projects for a while now, giving fans sneak peeks at different photoshoots she has recently done. She has yet to reveal what she has been working on these past few months, but it sounds as if that time is drawing near.

Given how much everybody adores throwbacks like this one, there is no doubt that Brooke’s new projects will generate a lot of love from everybody as well.