Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Flawless Physique In A Tiny Pink Bikini

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.2 million followers with a steamy double update in which she rocked a pink swimsuit. The ensemble was from the brand My Passerella, and Yaslen tagged the brand’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, so her fans would know where to get the look. She also included a discount code for those interested in shopping with the brand.

Yaslen stood in front of a wall with dark wooden boards that extended up vertically behind her, providing a simple backdrop for her sparkling set. Her bikini top had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with pale pink triangular cups that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched around her neck, back, and across her chest between the cups. The look had what appeared to be silver glittering embellishments printed along the neckline and the bottom, adding an extra bit of sparkle to the look.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that featured a tiny triangular patch of fabric that covered barely anything at all. Thin straps stretched high over her hips, showing off plenty of her curves and accentuating her hourglass shape. One side featured a knotted detail with beads on the end, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous curves.

Yaslen layered a third piece over her bikini bottoms for the first shot, a tiny miniskirt that was crafted from a semi-sheer fabric. The garment’s waistband stretched around her natural waist and featured the same silver embellishments as her top. A cut-out portion showed off a bit of extra skin, and the piece barely grazed the tops of her thighs, leaving her sculpted legs exposed.

She wore a simple necklace that cascaded down her chest and ended just above her cleavage, and her hair was styled in voluminous curls. In the first snap, she gazed seductively at the camera as she played with her blond tresses. For the second shot, she bent one leg slightly, resting one hand against the wall and bringing the other to her neck as she flaunted her figure.

Her audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the share received over 20,100 likes and 222 comments within two hours of going live.

“Beautiful!!” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You look so pretty,” another chimed in.

“Pink suits you perfectly,” a third fan remarked, loving the feminine hue against her sun-kissed skin.

“Omg your eyes,” another commented, captivated by that particular feature.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen thrilled her followers with a short video in which she showcased her curves in action. She rocked a skimpy thong swimsuit with a pastel pattern that looked stunning on her body. The ensemble was from her own swimwear line, Bikinis by Yas.