‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Victor Tries To Make Amends

The Young and the Restless episode on Thursday, October 15, featured Phyllis once again trying to team up with Adam, but he wasn’t so sure. Victor apologized to Adam while Victoria had a solution that Phyllis didn’t like. Finally, Summer spied on Kyle and Lola.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) reached out to Nick (Joshua Morrow) because she wanted to have a family meeting on how to deal with Adam (Mark Grossman). However, Nick accused his sister of messing with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), who are also part of the family. He said she’s acting just like Victor (Eric Braeden), and Nick refused to continue the conversation.

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis let Nick know that Summer (Hunter King) ended her relationship. Nick told Phyllis that he proposed they have Devon’s (Bryton James) award ceremony at her hotel, and she was pleased. Later, Victoria showed up, and she offered for Phyllis to share her remaining hotel shares, but Phyllis wouldn’t do it. Instead, Phyllis reminded Victoria that she’d already gotten rid of Abby (Melissa Ordway), and she would get rid of Vicky too. Back at Newman Enterprises, Victoria warned the legal team to be ready because something was coming soon.

When Adam walked in, Phyllis tried to make a deal with him. She suggested they team up again to take down the Newmans. However, Adam didn’t appreciate her offering pain in exchange for her friendship. He left.

Earlier, Victor surprised Adam by showing up at his penthouse. Adam wasn’t thrilled, but Victor apologized to his son. Victor took responsibility for everything that Adam was dealing with. Adam didn’t accept the apology, and he wished that he’d never learned Victor was his father because his life was far better without the knowledge.

At the park, Victor confided in Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). He feared that he’d lost Adam for good.

Summer spoke with somebody and offered to pay for information about Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) at Society. In the park, when Summer watched a video of Kyle telling Lola that he was back in the dating scene, Faith walked up and startled her. They talked about Faith not wanting to go home because of Sharon’s (Sharon Case) situation. Then, Faith teased her sister about being a stalker, and then she got a text but wouldn’t tell Summer who it was from. Faith left, and Summer watched the video again.

At Society, Lola asked Kyle about Dina (Marla Adams), and he relayed that his grandma was in hospice care. Lola reassured Kyle and asked him to give his family her best wishes.

Faith and Nick saw each other at Crimson Lights. Nick appreciated how much Faith had grown up, and he let her know how proud he was of her. When Faith got home, she was alone, and she broke down and sobbed.