Venus Williams Flaunts Her Sculpted Legs In A Short Sweater Dress While Abroad In Paris

Tennis superstar Venus Williams thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy snap taken while she was abroad in Paris, France, as the geotag indicated. She was all dolled up in designer duds and looked incredible in the simple shot.

Venus leaned against a cream-colored wall with eye-catching architectural details and an ornate mirror to her left. A small portion of patterned carpet in similar neutral tones was visible beneath her feet, although her toned figure remained the focal point of the shot.

Venus flaunted her sculpted physique in a black mini dress from the brand Moschino, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the picture. The garment had a closed neckline and long sleeves, and the figure-hugging silhouette highlighted Venus’s curves. It hugged her waist and hips before stopping part of the way down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display. On the front of the dress was the brand’s name written in large white letters, and a picture of a small pink bear underneath it.

She accessorized with a small cross-body bag from Louis Vuitton, whose page she also tagged, and white sneakers from Givenchy. Venus had one hand hanging down by her side and her other rested atop her bag.

She wore her long locks parted in the middle and styled in a way that embraced her natural texture. The ends came to halfway down her upper arms and the hair drew attention to her stunning features.

She also had on a pair of large hoop earrings, and wore what looked like a patterned face mask that had been pulled down so it was resting in front of her neck.

She gazed right at the camera with a sultry expression in the photo, and paired the shot with a caption talking about her gratitude for the opportunity to travel.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 14,400 likes within three hours of going live, including a like from her sister, tennis star Serena Williams. The post also received 273 comments from Venus’s audience.

“We appreciate you!” one fan wrote, in response to Venus’s heartfelt caption.

“You’re serving even while NOT having a racket in your hands!” another follower chimed in.

Queen!” a third fan remarked, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Paris looks great on you Vee!” another follower commented, including a trio of flame emoji in her remark.

