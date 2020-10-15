Madi Edwards Spreads Her Legs In Biker Shorts In Sexy New Update

Madi Edwards took to social media on October 15 to share another sizzling series of snaps that showed her in a casual and sexy ensemble. The post has been live on her Instagram page overnight, and it’s earned a ton of attention from her 700,000-plus followers.

The first photo in the set showed the Australian model posed on the outer edge of a pool. Behind her was a sprawling estate that was painted a light shade of pink. The home had a few balconies and an awning that covered an outdoor terrace. Madi struck a seductive pose, spreading her legs for the camera as she tilted her head back and closed her eyes.

The second image in the set saw Madi posed in the same spot, holding her arms near the side of her head. She tilted her chin up and pursed her lips as ample amounts of sunshine spilled over her body. She grasped the concrete with one hand and casually draped the opposite over her knee.

Madi rocked a light blue top that complemented her tanned skin to perfection. It had capped sleeves that allowed her to show off her slender arms and the piece was cropped near her ribcage. The second photo treated her eager audience to a tease of her taut tummy.

The bottom of her outfit was even hotter. Madi opted for a pair of light biker shorts from Supre. They had a tight waistband that was worn high on her midsection, highlighting her slender frame. The shorts were tight on her thighs and cut off a few inches above her knee, allowing her to flaunt her trim legs.

The Australian-born beauty added a pair of white ankle socks with the Nike logo on the sides. She also rocked a pair of white sneakers that were trimmed in khaki. Madi’s look called for a few accessories, including earrings, a necklace, and a silver watch.

She wore her ombre-dyed locks with a center part, and they cascaded over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the update, Madi told fans that her wardrobe is basically all “bike shorts and crop tops.”

Fans have been loving the sizzling series of snaps. More than 7,000 clicked the “like” button, and 41 left comments for the model.

“Love your whole wardrobe period,” one fan exclaimed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“What is your favorite kind of bike?” another Instagrammer inquired.

“God bless Madi Edwards,” a third Instagrammer added.

Another social media user referred to Madi as “lovely” and included a flame emoji at the end of their comment.

