Jeannie Mai Shows Off Eyeful Of Cleavage And Lifts A Leg Up In A Denim Swimsuit

Jeannie posed on a balcony.

Jeannie Mai showed off her impeccable taste in swimwear in her latest Instagram share. In a three-photo slideshow, The Real host revealed a little skin while posing on a balcony.

The Dancing with the Stars competitor has been dazzling on the dance floor in flashy costumes with lots of sparkle, but her swimsuit was made out of an unadorned fabric that’s usually associated with more casual looks. Jeannie, 41, stunned in a denim maillot that was a bright blue hue. The garment’s construction included a number of details that gave it a swanky appearance. It featured seamed underwire cups on the bust that created structure and accentuated Jeannie’s curves. The neckline scooped down low to reveal a generous amount of cleavage. The suit’s thin adjustable shoulder straps bared even more skin.

A belt circled Jeannie’s waist at its smallest point, highlighting its tiny size and emphasizing her hourglass shape. A silver buckle added a little shine to her chic look. Her toned legs also shone a bit, as if they’d been covered with oil. They were shown to their best advantage, thanks to the bathing suit’s high-cut sides.

The day was somewhat gray when Jeannie’s photo was snapped, but she still rocked a floppy straw sunhat with her summery look. Her understated jewelry included small gold hoop earrings, a delicate station necklace, and gold bangles on her right wrist.

She sat on the white cushion of a gray outdoor chair with a woven design and a square shape. In her first photo, she lifted her right leg up so that it was resting on the chair’s arm. Her left arm was casually draped over the other armrest as she leaned back. She angled her head so that she was gazing away from the camera.

In the subsequent snapshot, Jeannie propped her chin on her right hand and rested her elbow on the armrest. She smiled sweetly as she looked up at the camera. For the final photo, she leaned back in the chair, pointed her toes, and lifted her left knee up as she reached up to touch her hat.

Within one hour of posting, the slideshow amassed over 57,000 likes. Fans also used the comments section to praise different aspects of her pics, including her pose, physique, and posh maillot.

“Pointing toes always yes girl lol,” wrote one fan.

“Damn girl. Looking like snack. Loving that bathing suit,” another chimed in.

“Serve us the legs hunnay,” a third fan said.

“Queen Jeannie woke up this morning and said ‘let me bless the gram today,'” read a fourth message.

As reported by The Inquisitr, fans who have been watching Jeannie point her toes on Dancing with the Stars can look forward to seeing her and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong dance a Rumba to “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree on Monday night.