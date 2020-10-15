Australian Beauty Kayla Erin Bares Cleavage In Miku Hatsune Cosplay

Kayla Erin served a killer look on Thursday, October 15, when she shared a hot new photo with her 842,000 Instagram followers. The Australian cosplay model took to the popular social media app to show off her take on Hatsune Miku, the popular Japanese virtual pop star — who is a Vocaloid software voicebank created by Crypton Future Media.

The shot showed Erin indoors in front of a blank wall. Her outstretched arm and the slanted angle of the photo indicated it was a selfie. She glanced right into the camera and smiled widely, squinting her eyes a bit.

Erin rocked a striking turquoise wig styled into twin tails tied high on either side of her head. A portion of loose hair in the front framed her face and pulled the bangs were brushed across her forehead. The wig closely resembled Miku’s signature hairstyle.

She had on a silver dress with a halter top that clasped between her collarbones, to which a teal tie attached. The top featured a large cut-out on her chest, which showed off quite a bit of Erin’s ample cleavage. The tie rested between her breasts, drawing further attention to them.

Erin completed her look with a pair of black gloves made from a shiny material that came up to her upper arm. They included blue details along the upper edge.

Erin captioned the photo with a string of repeated words that confirmed she was dressed as the virtual singer.

Unsurprisingly, the post proved to be popular among her loyal fanbase. Within four hours, it has garnered more than 12,500 likes and upwards of 60 comments. Her fans used the opportunity to interact with Erin and to express their overall admiration for her cosplaying skills.

“Everybody says ‘miku’ nobody says ‘miRu’…yeah idk. I gave it a shot,” one user wrote.

“Such a sweet smile you will fall in love,” replied another fan.

“You have such pretty eyes! [heart-eyes emoji] Took a while before I saw them though,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Wow this is such a spot on cosplay! You’ve outdone yourself yet again,” raved a fourth user.

Erin recently shared another racy costume with her fans. Earlier this week, she uploaded a slideshow that featured her dressed as the evil character of Stephen King’s 1986 novel It, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. To transform into Pennywise, she wore a white bodysuit with a layered skirt and blood-red details and pompoms. She rocked an orange wig and painted her face white, which contrasted with the carmine lipstick and clown lines drawn over her cheeks and eyes.