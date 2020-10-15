Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Olivia Sees Dante & Cyrus Reaches Out

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital will bring a massive surprise for Olivia. The Twitter sneak peek for the October 15 show also teased developments involving Brook Lynn and Valentin, Maxie and Spinelli, and Cyrus as well. Fans have a lot to look forward to and can’t wait to get started.

Olivia was heartbroken when she flew to Geneva with Robert in hopes of seeing Dante. Her son refused to see her at the time, but now he’s back in Port Charles and about to surprise her.

The General Hospital preview showed her shaking and crying, asking someone if they were really there. That reaction is surely a result of Dante revealing his return to his mother, a development that will come as much-needed good news for her.

The sneak peek also showed Cyrus meeting with somebody. He will tell the unknown person that he could use them on his team, seemingly aiming to expand his network. Could this be Brando, who is trying to engineer this very thing as a way to help Sonny? Or, could it be somebody at General Hospital?

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps share that Brando will feel grateful for something during Thursday’s episode. That would seem to suggest that it may be a talk with Cyrus that brings about that feeling.

Viewers will also see Maxie giving Spinelli a hard time. General Hospital teasers reveal that she will feel as if things have gone too far, surely in relation to Spinelli’s distaste for Peter. She’ll give Spinelli an ultimatum, and this will likely rattle him.

Spinelli will probably be devastated to think he might lose his friendship with Maxie over Peter. At the same time, this might push him to fight even harder to expose the truth about Peter once and for all.

Sonny will voice some worries to Carly and General Hospital teasers suggest that he may worry he’ll eventually have Alzheimer’s like his father Mike did. Peter will meet with Jackie to talk about the investigation into Cyrus for The Invader and Robert will lash out at someone over the Peter situation.

Brook Lynn and Valentin will exchange words and it seems she’ll lash out over the ELQ stock situation again. Her plan to have Amy sing for her with Deception fell apart almost immediately and she feels as if her life is falling apart. Valentin probably won’t accept any blame for this, and it sounds as if he might even get a bit snarky with her.

General Hospital spoilers hint that emotions will be running high throughout Thursday’s show and fans will not want to miss a minute of it.