Anna Nystrom Is A ‘Happy Camper’ In Tight Green Leggings That Showcase Her Pert Derriere

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram to show off her sexy body in another curve-hugging ensemble. The October 15 post has only been live on her feed for a few hours, but it’s generated a ton of attention from her 8.4 million fans.

The photo captured Anna posed in the center of a field with tall grass that covered the lower half of her legs. Behind her were a covering of tall trees with leaves that were changing colors, adding a major fall vibe to the shot. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Sweden, where she told her audience that she was a “happy camper.” Anna stood in front of a khaki tent, turning her figure in profile and smiling big for the camera. She draped one arm over her head and held a camo camping bag in the opposite.

Anna looked nothing short of amazing in a mismatched set that hugged her curves in all the right ways. She rocked a black, long sleeve top that was slightly loose on her arms and more fitted on her midsection, highlighting her hourglass figure and tiny midsection.

Anna teamed the look with a pair of olive leggings that were even hotter. The bottoms were so tight that they appeared to be painted on, making for an NSFW display that proved hard to ignore. The snug fit also highlighted her muscular legs and pert derriere.

She styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and added loose waves to the body of her mane. They tumbled over her shoulder and chest, drawing further attention to her bust.

Anna’s fans have not been shy about showering the update with love. Within an hour of the post going live, it’s earned over 56,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Most fans applauded her figure while a few more raved over her outfit.

“It’s like a living in paradise camping all day long @annanystrom, Sweet! You look amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a set of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wanna join ur camp. You are a queen,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“I wish I could be with you honey. Save a spot for me for next time please,” a third pleaded.

“This is beautiful. I am your biggest fan, I hope you notice,” one more added with a few red hearts.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Anna has shown off her body during a camping trip. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Anna posed in the back of her car as she enjoyed a treat from her Thermos while clad in the same ensemble.