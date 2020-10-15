Cindy Prado Smolders In Powder Blue Bikini In New Photo Shoot

Cindy Prado sizzled on Thursday, October 15, when she treated her 1.7 million Instagram followers to snippets of a recent photo shoot in which she sported a couple of stylish bikinis.

The slideshow included four different pictures. The second was noteworthy as it framed the Florida native’s whole body. In this shot, Prado was captured sitting on a wooden stool in front of a thatched-roof cabin.

Prado posed with her legs spread apart while lifting her heels off the ground, causing her leg muscles to engage. She allowed her arms to rest on her inner thighs as she glanced at the camera with soft eyes and lips parted.

She wore a powder blue two-piece bathing suit that made her sun-kissed complexion pop. It included a bandeau top that tied into a cute bow in the middle. Prado paired it with matching bottoms with a classic U-shaped waistband that highlighted her feminine shape. She completed her outfit with gold-colored body jewelry around her waist. As revealed by the tag, her swimsuit was from Krma.

The first picture offered a close-up view of Prado as she posed next to a large tree leaf. She also had on a light blue top and gold jewelry. In the last shot, she was in a swimming pool while wearing a fringed bikini by Andi Bagus.

According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Tulum, Mexico.

In the caption, Prado shared that these are a few examples of campaigns she has either modeled for or creative directed during her time in Mexico.

Her fans were quick to react to the shots. In under an hour, the post has attracted more than 7,800 likes and over 110 comments. They used the comments section to send their love to Prado and to gush over her beauty and style.

“Cindy, beautiful, graceful, smiling, elegant, sexy you are sublime and lovely,” one of her fans wrote.

“Love them all! Love the close up,” raved another admirer.

“Stunning! I’ve always wanted to go to Tulum,” replied a third user.

“Don’t think have seen a bad photo of you,” a fourth fan chimed in.

