Nastia Liukin Tells Fans, ‘Eat Your Greens’ While Rocking A Sexy Short Dress In Latest Instagram Update

Nastia Liukin showcased her slim figure in her latest Instagram update. The Olympic gymnast shared two photos in a simple, yet eye-catching outfit on the social media platform, while also encouraging her 1 million followers to “eat your greens,” which came in reference to the color of her dress.

For the snaps, the 30-year-old wore a short light green dress that fell down to the tops of her thighs. The outfit featured spaghetti straps that fit around her slim shoulders loosely. Nastia exposed some of her cleavage, as the top of the dress was quite loose fitting. The sides of the article appeared to be slightly cinched, which showcased Nastia’s slim waist.

In her first picture, the gold medal winner’s photographer captured her physique from a low angle, which allowed only the bright blue sky to be visible in the background. Nastia stood with her left leg placed a little in front of her right, with a marginal gap between her legs. Her left arm hung naturally at the side of her body, while her other was bent so her hand covered her forehead. Nastia’s toned arms were accentuated by the bright lighting of the shot. She gazed downward with her eyes closed and kept a soft smile on her face.

Nastia struck a sexy pose for her second and final photo of the post, which was taken to display her side profile. Unlike the initial pic, her entire body was visible, which allowed her show off her long and sculpted legs. Nastia positioned her right leg a half-step in front of her opposite. She pushed her derrière out for the shot as she looked down at the camera seductively. She kept her arm that was most near to the shot in the same position as the previous photo, while her right arm appeared bent to rest her hand on her chest.

Based on the backdrop of the second snap and the location she tagged, Nastia was in a parking lot somewhere in Dallas, Texas. The photo quickly accumulated over 2,000 likes in only 30 minutes after it went live, as well as numerous comments from fans that were once again shocked by her beautiful figure.

The gymnast recently shared a set of pictures while in Dallas that flaunted her curves, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Nastia rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that she matched with a black crop top and an oversized long sleeve flannel shirt. She drew more attention to her attire as she accessorized with a chic cowboy hat and a pair of large sunglasses.