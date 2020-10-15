Evgeniya Lvovna Sizzles In Skimpy Cut-Out Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram model Evgeniya Lvovna took to the popular social media site on Wednesday, October 14, to leave a new double-snap post in which she flaunted her enviable figure while posing in a bikini at the beach.

The model wore a dark-green two-piece swimsuit for the photoshoot that featured a number of cut-outs, leaving plenty of skin exposed. The top consisted of thick straps that were secured across Evgeniya’s shoulders and around her rib cage. More strips of material covered her chest. The geometrically cut spaces drew the eye to her cleavage and the areas along the sides of her torso. She also flaunted her toned tummy and narrow waist. The bottoms rose high on her hips and featured additional cut-outs just below the waistband. Her curvy hips and legs were left on display.

Evgeniya completed the beach look with her long, brunette waves flowing loose down her back and over one shoulder. She accessorized with a couple of necklaces and a pair of gold earrings in the shape of a cross. She also sported several rings on her fingers.

The photoshoot took place in Malibu, California, according to the geotag on the post. The model posed on the beach at sunset. In the first snap, she sat on the sand with her knees bent to the side and one arm extended behind her to support her weight. She tilted her head to the side, letting her hair trail down past her elbow, and raised her other hand to place against her head. The gold rays from the setting sun beautifully highlighted the lighter colors in her hair while the eye was also drawn to the curves of her stunning physique.

In the second photo, Evgeniya stood on her knees, elongating her body as she teased her hair with one hand. She let the other arm rest at her side against her leg and gazed directly toward the camera with her mouth positioned in a closed-lip smile. The spaces along the bikini top showed off the tan lines from a previous day spent in the sun.

Evgeniya left a simple caption on the post to describe the light in the photos and also tagged the photographer behind the shoot. Her followers gave the snaps plenty of love, leaving more than 40,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day.

“Girl your bikini game is on point,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Simply flawlessly gorgeous,” another follower commented.