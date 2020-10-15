WWE News: Hall Of Famer Believes Vince McMahon Wanted To Humiliate Him On TV Due To ‘Personal Animosity’

On an episode of Monday Night Raw back in 2005, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was humiliated and fired by Vince McMahon and his family in one of the episode’s segments. Ross wasn’t a fan of the storyline, however, as he believes McMahon only did it to embarrass him on live television.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Ross discussed the matter on the latest edition of Grilling JR. The legend said that some of the WWE angles involving him throughout the years felt like they were meant as personal attacks.

The 2005 segment saw the entire McMahon family, minus Shane McMahon, criticizing and assaulting the Hall of Famer. It is arguably most remembered for the moment in which Linda McMahon kicked him the legendary announcer in his private area.

While it was played as a storyline and Ross eventually returned to the commentary table, he explained why he thought it was meant as a humiliating attack during the podcast conversation.

“I think Vince at some point didn’t respect my work and wanted to make a change. He could have made a change argumentatively by saying we are going to get a younger new face with a new start. We were going back to the USA Network. That’s where my angst was. Was it really business or was it some personal seasoning factored into that? I’m of the belief that there was some personal animosity involved in it and never knowing why.”

As documented by WhatCulture, this was reportedly the company’s way of writing the Hall of Famer off television as he needed to have colon surgery. His surgery also played into a storyline he wasn’t a fan of.

Ross recalled an angle where a mannequin head that looked similar to him was pulled out of “[his ]a**.” He discussed watching it play out on television after he just got out of intensive care. He said there was no explanation or rationale for the segment. It was aired because it was something McMahon “wanted to do.”

According to Ross, he felt that McMahon resented him for getting sick and wanting to move back to Oklahoma. He didn’t tell the chairman how ill he was at the time, which may have upset the official.

Ross revealed that the fans showed their support to him afterward, and he’s always been grateful for their support. He also noted that he loves working for AEW because officials appreciate him, and it isn’t in Tony Khan’s mindset to humiliate his employees for entertainment.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the legendary announcer has been open about feeling respected in AEW. He said that the company gave him purpose again, and he’s been a fixture of the weekly shows and pay-per-views since he joined.