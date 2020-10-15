‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Steffy Stands Up For Finn When Liam Makes Demands

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 16 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) won’t let anyone bully her, least of all her ex-husband. When Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) makes certain demands, she quickly puts him in his place, per SheKnows Soaps.

Liam is so used to always being Steffy’s hero that he doesn’t know how to act now that she is relying on someone else. He was livid when he found out that Steffy had been released from rehab without anyone letting him know. He exploded when he learned that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) had asked Amelia (Nicola Posener) to take Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) to the cliff house.

Liam rushed to Steffy’s house and congratulated her on her recovery. But the minute that her back was turned, he blasted the doctor. He told Finn that he shouldn’t try to circumvent him because he would always be there, as seen in the image below.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Finn will quickly take charge of the situation. He didn’t mean to leave Liam out of the loop, he was merely doing what was best for Steffy. She needs to be with her daughter and separating them would affect them both negatively. His only concern is for Steffy and Kelly and he doesn’t care if he hurts Liam’s ego in the process.

Finn’s take-charge attitude angers Liam, as evidenced in the below pic. He feels that Steffy and Kelly are part of his family and that the doctor shouldn’t have any say in their lives. He wants to be their only protector and will turn to Steffy for support.

However, Liam will be stunned when his ex-wife refuses to back him up. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will make a demand regarding Finn. While he thinks that it’s a reasonable request, Steffy thinks that he’s being irrational.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Finn takes control of the situation with Liam, marking the beginning of an epic rivalry. pic.twitter.com/DGlTV5Rk8w — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 15, 2020

The Forrester co-CEO will stand up for herself and for Finn. As has been pointed out on numerous occasions, she’s a grown woman and can make her own decisions. She does not need his approval because he is married

Steffy will make it clear that while she appreciates his concern and everything that he’s done for her and Kelly, he cannot dictate who she allows in her life. She will anger Liam, but she knows that she’s in the right.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) have also noted Liam’s attitude toward Finn. While Bill says that Liam is overprotective of his ex-wife, it also seems as if he’s jealous that she’s moving on.