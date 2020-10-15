Nicole Thorne Flaunts Busty Assets In Low-Cut Leotard & Shows Off New Hair-Do In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model Nicole Thorne left a new photo post on the popular social media site on Wednesday, October 14, in which she flaunted her busty assets in a low-cut leotard.

In the snaps, Nicole wore a black leotard with a ribbed texture and thin spaghetti straps securing it across her shoulders. The material clung to her hourglass physique, emphasizing her narrow waist and enviable cleavage. The neckline dipped low on her chest, teasing plenty of skin. Nicole also showed off her new hair-do. Her brunette tresses were styled in waves that cascaded from a center part and featured lighter-brown highlights.

The model posed in a series of four snaps in what appeared to be an interior dining area. A white-curtained window and wooden table with benches made up the background of the frame. Nicole was featured in the forefront from her hips up as she snapped the selfies.

In the first slide, Nicole held the camera out in front of her and gazed directly at the lens with her thick lips slightly parted. She let the other arm rest along her leg and popped one hip out to the side. In the second photo, she turned her body to show off her side view and held the camera away from her torso to capture more of her figure. She tucked a strand of hair behind her ear and continued to look directly at the photographic device.

The third slide featured Nicole turned nearly all the way around as she looked over one shoulder with her hair tossed behind her back. In the final snap, she gave her followers a view of the entire back of her head, drawing the eye to her perfectly styled locks.

In the caption of the post, Nicole told her fans that there was nothing better than fresh hairs. She also tagged the salon behind the transformation and wrote that they’ve been looking after her head for eight years. She then asked her followers if she should continue to grow her hair out.

The photo set earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first day. Many of Nicole’s followers voiced their opinion on her new hair-do and responded to her question.

“Your hair is literally as perfect as you,” one Instagram user commented.

“Oh yes I love your hair like this,” another fan wrote.

“You have a special beauty!” one more social media user chimed in.