John Legend Dedicates 2020 BBMA Performance To Chrissy Teigen Following Pregnancy Loss

'This is for Chrissy.'

During the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on October 14, John Legend performed his song “Never Break” and dedicated the ballad to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, after she recently suffered a miscarriage.

“This is for Chrissy,” Legend announced right before playing the piano.

This was his very first live performance after revealing his and Teigen’s loss.

While announcing the performance, host Kelly Clarkson took a moment to show her support for their family.

“John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet and it’s easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world — the highs and the lows,” she shared.

“My heart, obviously all of our hearts, go out to you both in this very difficult time and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, the couple announced the heavy news September 30. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a picture of Teigen sitting on the edge of a hospital bed, revealing the two had lost their baby in the lengthy caption.

The heartbreaking post arrived just a few days after Chrissy was hospitalized due to severe bleeding from the placenta. The baby, Jack, would have been their third child.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Upon hearing the news, countless celebrities took to social media to show their love and support for the couple.

“You and John know my family and I are ALWAYS here for you and yours FOREVER!! We love you all so much,” Khloe Kardashian commented under Teigen’s post.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Chrissy & John, you bring us so much joy and laughter, we are here for you through this difficult time,” Naomi Campbell wrote.

Apart from Legend’s touching performance, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards included live performances from Alicia Keys, Sia, Brandy, Lizzo, BTS, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, and more.

As far as this year’s nominees, Post Malone was the biggest winner of the night, with nine prizes, including top artist, top rap artist, top rap album, and top streaming songs artist. Other winners included Summer Walker (top R&B female artist), Khalid (top R&B artist), Cardi B (top rap female artist), and Bad Bunny (top Latin artist).

The ceremony took place at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre. It was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in May but ended up being rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.