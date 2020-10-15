Halsey Struts Her Stuff In A Revealing Bikini: ‘Making Peace With Myself, Or Something’

Halsey also showed off many of her tattoos in the video.

Halsey took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning in a racy new video upload with her adoring fans. The singer strutted her stuff as she rocked a revealing bikini, and admitted in the caption that she was looking to get some inner peace.

In the clip, Halsey looked smoking hot in a striped two-piece that boasted a blue, yellow, and red color pattern. The top featured thin straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped tight around her slender waist as they showed off her flat tummy and impressive abs in the process. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also in full view for the video.

Halsey accessorized the look with a pair of large gold earrings and a matching necklace. She wore a green bandana wrapped over her head. Tattoos on her arms, thighs, knee, and ribcage could also be seen.

She appeared to be soaking up some sun on a boat for the clip. She’s seen siting on her knees as she whips her hair around. She shifted her weight back and forth and ran her hands through her mane before bending over and arching her back. She later flipped over onto her back and gave a sultry stare into the camera while lifting up her leg.

She wore her long, dark hair in what appeared to be thin braids as she allowed the strands to fall down her back.

Halsey’s over 21.6 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The video was watched more than 1.9 million times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 11,000 messages during that time.

“Is this heaven?” on follower quipped.

“So hot,” declared another.

“Hottest woman on the planet,” a third comment read.

“Can’t handle this this early in the morning,” a fourth user wrote.

The singer’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy ensembles in her online pics. She’s become known for filling her timeline with shots of herself wearing sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, tight pants, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey recently drew the eye of her followers when she posed on the beach in a skimpy yellow dress. That post was also a popular one. To date, it’s pulled in more than 1.1 million likes and over 3,300 comments.