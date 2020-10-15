Anthony Fauci Warns Against Getting Together For Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that his family isn’t getting together for Thanksgiving and he warned Americans to follow his example as the coronavirus continues to surge in parts of the country.

“You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected,” he said, according to CBS News.

Fauci said that his own holiday party won’t look like it has in the past, and that his adult children and their families won’t be joining him in person “because of their concern for me and my age.”

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, is 79-years-old. That puts him in the high-risk category for suffering complications from the disease.

Fauci’s warning comes as he says he believes that with cooler weather arriving, it’s likely that the disease will start increasing once again, even in states that have been experiencing a decline in recent weeks.

In the country, there have been nearly 8 million cases of the disease with over 217,000 deaths.

When asked how families should handle the upcoming holidays, he warned that it will be necessary to be adapt as things continue to evolve.

“I think people should be very careful and prudent about social gatherings,” he said, adding that it’s particularly true for individuals who are in high-risk categories such as those who are immunocompromised, elderly, obese, or who suffer from respiratory conditions.

“That is unfortunately a risk, when you have people coming from out of town, gathering together in an indoor setting,” Fauci said. “You don’t know what the status of it is. It is unfortunate because that’s such a sacred part of American tradition — the family gathering around Thanksgiving. But that is a risk.”

Fauci has been butting heads with the Trump administration in recent weeks after the Trump campaign used him in an advertisement that made it appear as though he was praising the handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fauci said that he wasn’t endorsing either candidate as part of his long-standing policy of remaining neutral. He asserted that the video took his comments out of context to make it appear as though he was saying something that he didn’t say.

Prior to that, he was reportedly blocked from speaking to news outlets about the pandemic by the White House, offering further evidence of the conflict.