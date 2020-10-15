WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Set To Bring Back Two Legends For ‘WrestleMania 37’

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, WWE could reportedly be set to bring back John Cena and The Undertaker for WrestleMania 37.

Even though the reported match between The Rock and Roman Reigns looks set to be the event’s marquee bout, Meltzer stated the company will call upon the other legends if the circumstances are right for it.

“If there are fans… you know come WrestleMania season they’re gonna talk to John Cena and they’re gonna talk to Undertaker. I mean it’s just how it is no matter what they say now. A lot of times those guys come back.”

The booking of the two legendary superstars will undoubtedly be determined on how the pandemic situation looks in 2021. The journalist’s words suggested that officials won’t want to waste either performer’s limited appearances on an empty arena show.

However, the company hopes to have a live audience in attendance for the event. As documented by The Sun, Florida’s decision to perform a U-turn on strict COVID-19 rules means that the pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place in Tampa, could take place in front of 65,000 fans.

Meltzer went on to say that having The Rock on the card would mean that appearances from Cena and The Undertaker wouldn’t be necessary. However, he also noted that anything is possible at the pay-per-view as it’s WWE’s most popular show of the year.

The Undertaker has retired from in-ring competition for the time being. He hasn’t ruled out the possibility of lacing up his boots again, though. In The Last Ride documentary, he said that he’d always consider an in-ring comeback if McMahon was in a pinch.

There have also been reports of “The Deadman” finally facing Sting in a dream match, as he recently claimed he still wants it to happen in his heart.

At the same time, the superstars’ ages, combined with The Undertaker’s worries about them being able to perform to a high standard, may have ruled that showdown out of the equation.

Cena, meanwhile, is still an active in-ring competitor. While he hasn’t been on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 — where he lost to Bray Wyatt in a cinematic match — he hasn’t hung up his boots just yet.

He’s been open about having unfinished business in the squared circle, though his Hollywood slate means that he’s going to be busy outside of wrestling in the coming months.

Cena may also be interested in facing The Undertaker at “The Showcase of the Immortals.” They fought at the 2018 event, but the bout was short as “The Deadman” squashed the 16-time World Champion.