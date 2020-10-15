Kelsie Jean Smeby Rocks Bright Red Bikini & Matching Lipstick In Sexy New Update

Kelsie Jean Smeby grabbed her audience’s attention on October 15 with a smoking-hot update. The Instagram post included two new images of the scantily clad model.

The first picture in the set captured Kelsie sprawled out on a wood surface. The model lay on her back and gazed into the camera with her piercing blue eyes. She crossed her arms over her chest. The second photo in the set was just as spicy and saw Kelsie in the same skimpy attire. In that particular shot, she lay on her side, treating her 760,000-plus fans to a different view of her bombshell curves.

Kelsie opted for a bright red swimsuit that popped against her fair complexion. It had a traditional triangle cut, leaving little to the imagination. The cups were small and spaced far apart, leaving her ample assets well on display. It had a set of thin straps that stretched over her shoulders, leaving them in full view. Another skinny strap fit snugly around her ribcage and highlighted her taut tummy.

The bottom of the suit was equally hot and matched the top’s color and style. Kelsie wore its thin, string sides high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass curves and slim waist. The high cut of the piece also teased a peek of her hip bones and thighs. The garment’s front rode low on Kelsie’s body, drawing even more attention to her flat abs.

Kelsie wore a bold lipstick to match the color of her suit. She pulled her long, dark locks back in a ponytail and tied a scarf around her hair, adding a chic vibe to her sexy ensemble. Kelsie also wore a pair of silver earrings.

In her caption, the model shared a sweet quote and made sure to tag the swimwear brand. It has not taken long for her fans to shower the post with praise. Within an hour, the update has amassed over 5,000 likes and 150-plus comments. Many fans used emoji to convey their feelings while a few more applauded her gym-honed figure.

“Your choice of pictures is phenomenal. Obsessed with this,” one follower gushed.

“Unbelievably Gorgeous and smoking Hot. Love you, Kelsie Jean,” a second user added with a few flame emoji.

“You look gorgeous in red!!! ” another admirer raved.

“So gorgeous absolutely stunish looks those sexy eyes so sexy beautiful. I get lost in your eyes,” a fourth devotee noted with a few red hearts.