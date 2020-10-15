Jessica Nigri Shows Off Curvaceous Body In Racy ‘Demon Slayer’-Inspired Cosplay

Jessica Nigri gave her 4.1 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, October 15, when she shared a few snapshots of herself dressed as Mitsuri Kanroji, a character from the Japanese manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The cosplay model put together a much racier outfit compared to the one worn by Mitsuri. She rocked a bright red two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her pale skin. The top boasted two itty-bitty squares with white hearts in the middle. They were just big enough to censor her chest, while still showcasing plenty of cleavage and underboob.

Nigri teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms featuring a small triangle as the main part and thin straps, which she pulled up high, baring her curvy hips. She also wore a red-and-white shirt, which was entire open, and thigh-high sheer white socks. In the third photo, she had on a red pleated skirt that sat just above her booty, exposing her tight glutes.

Nigri completed the ensemble with a pink wig with green bangs, which closely resembled the character’s hair.

In the caption, Nigri declared her love for Demon Slayer, pointing out that she can hardly wait for the upcoming movie. Her two favorite characters are Angry Boar Lad and Mitsuri, she added. Nigri also asked her fans which photo was their favorite.

The post was an immediate hit with Nigri’s fans. Within half an hour, it has garnered more than 40,000 likes and upwards of 230 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to share their own opinion about the manga characters and to react to the racy ensemble.

“You look so cool Miss Jessica [growing pink heart] and yes Demon Slayer is amazing,” one user noted.

“I’m crying cause i have this outfit and it looks like doo doo on me,” replied another fan.

“[M]ovie supposed to be this year 🙁 Good Boi Tanjiro and Nezuko ftw! from Hashira i think Tomioka!” a third admirer chimed in.

“All these photos are spectacular, you look absolutely gorgeous and captivating. I am a big fan of this series, I finished manga and I can’t wait for the movie too,” raved a fourth user.

Although Nigri built a hefty following by sharing her cosplays on social media, she often shares snapshots of herself in sexy lingerie and bikinis as well. Last week, she uploaded a slideshow that saw her rocking a pale pink lingerie set that put her curvaceous body front and center, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She also wore a platinum blond wig styled in straight strands with wavy ends. She struck a host of revealing poses in front of a mirror.