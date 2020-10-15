Gwen Stefani Hasn’t Let Quarantine Get Her Down, Says It’s Been ‘Nonstop Creativity’ In Lockdown

Gwen Stefani hasn’t been able to perform during the coronavirus pandemic, but she told People that she’s been surprisingly busy these past few months. “It’s been nonstop creativity,” she said.

Being quarantined in her L.A.-area home with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, and her three kids from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, has given the 51-year-old former No Doubt singer plenty of time to focus on stuff around the house. She just purchased a $13 million Los Angeles home, and she’s been getting her new digs ready for Halloween.

“We just moved. It’s exciting. Yesterday we did Halloween decorating and cookies. It’s nonstop creativity over here,” she said.

She’s also been busy cleaning up after her sloppy boyfriend. He co-owns a vodka brand, Smithworks, and she keeps finding bottles of the stuff lying around.

“Everywhere I go in this house, there’s one of these,” she said.

When she’s not doing household chores, she’s been gearing back up for a return to her hit NBC show The Voice, which will be different than she’s used to, thanks to the ongoing pandemic.

Fans will remember that Gwen was not a part of Season 18, instead quarantining at Blake’s ranch while he served as a coach. However, her younger brother, Todd, was a technician on the show, so she felt like she was a part of it.

Gwen will be back for Season 19, and the pandemic will still leave its mark on the way the competition is held. Rather than having the coaches work from home, they’ll be back in their iconic swivel chairs.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

However, they’ll be eight feet apart. Further, there won’t be an audience in the studio.

Gwen actually thinks the lack of fans brings something special to the show.

“It feels more intimate somehow. I feel like we’re even more relaxed,” she said.

Blake has been keeping busy as well. He, too, will be returning to The Voice for Season 19. But in his downtime, he’s been splitting his days between L.A. and his ranch, doing what Gwen calls “man stuff.”

The Oklahoma boy knows a thing or two about living off of the land, as Gwen found out when he shared revealed that he’d found and eaten a wild mushroom.

“The other day he found some kind of bearded mushroom that he fried and ate. It had fur growing off of it! I’m like, ‘Why would you find a huge furry mushroom and then fry and eat it?,'” she said.

Fortunately, Shelton did his research and knew the fungus was safe to eat, adding that he didn’t die and “didn’t see Jesus or anything.”