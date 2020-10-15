Jessica Simpson, 40, Makes Sweatpants Look Hot While Jazzing Up The Casual Look With Boots

Jessica also rocked a matching hat in the photo.

Jessica Simpson can make any outfit look hot, including sweatpants. The 40-year-old singer delighted her followers on Thursday morning when she shared a brand new photo of herself rocking a casual, yet sexy, ensemble.

In the snap, Jessica looked gorgeous as she posed in a black sweat set. The top featured long sleeves that hugged her lean arms. She added a pair of matching sweatpants that fit snugly over her curvy hips and booty. The bottoms also clung to her calves in the shot.

The mother-of-three jazzed up her mom style with a pair of camo-print boots with thick heels. The shoes strapped across the front and zipped up the sides. She accessorized the incredible look with a wide-brimmed black hat, and rings on her fingers were connected by chains to bracelets on her wrists.

Jessica sat on a set of carpeted stairs for the pic. She bent both of her knees and pulled her legs in close to her chest. She leaned forward to wrap her arms around her body as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, sunlight can be seen streaming through some nearby windows.

She wore her long, blond hair in loose waves. The voluminous locks spilled out of her hat and over both of her shoulders.

The 331,000-plus fans that follow the Instagram account of Jessica’s fashion brand immediately began to respond to the stunning shot by clicking the like button more than 2,300 times within the first hour after it was shared to the feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 20 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Those Camo boots are to die for,” one follower declared.

“Jessica looks amazing!” another stated.

“Gorgeous and this look,” a third social media user wrote.

“I am going to buy this outfit right now. It probably won’t look as good on me as it does on JS but it’s too cute to pass up,” a fourth comment read.

The singer has become known for her fashion sense. She’s been photographed in everything from tight workout gear, form-fitting jeans, and scanty bodysuits in her social media snaps.

