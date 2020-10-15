‘Double Shot At Love’ Stars Derynn Paige & B-Lashes Show Off Their Beautiful Bodies In Tight Tops

Double Shot at Love stars Derynn Paige and Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz showed off their beautiful bodies in tight tops in a new Instagram share. The MTV stars, who partied with Jersey Shore celebrities Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino in their Las Vegas penthouse, posted the pic with a wink and a nod to a popular reality television personality.

In the artfully shot photograph, B-Lashes and Derynn stood alongside one another underneath a sign that read Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. This image was taken in Las Vegas where the business is located in between The Colosseum and the entrance to The Forum Shops.

Derynn asked in the caption if she and B-Lashes could become employees for Lisa Vanderpump, who owns the business and famously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The two pals glammed it up for the snap.

On the left, B-Lashes wore her newly highlighted blond hair long and straight. She had on a tight, white tank top with spaghetti straps. She paired that with light-colored jeans that had a hole in the knee. The jeans were decorated down the legs with pink ruffles that spanned the length of the garment from hips to hem. The reality star added an iridescent belt to her outfit and wore nude-colored sandals. A white purse with a long, gold chain was suspended from her right shoulder.

Derynn wore a cropped light-colored shirt that featured strategic cutouts that highlighted her breasts. The bottom of the top provided a peek at her shapely upper torso. She added high-waisted jeans and camel-colored peep-toed high-heeled shoes. In the crook of her left arm, Derynn held a Louis Vuitton purse.

The backdrop of the snap was gorgeous. A white cement fence was connected to a stunning archway that held a sign for the establishment. Behind the women, a garden of blooms looked luscious. Trees and bushes also lined the over-the-top entrance.

Fans of the reality television stars, who recently closed out Season 2 of the series, adored the photograph.

“Double trouble right here…” wrote one follower.

“Double Shot and Vanderpump crossover. Is there anything better?” queried a second Instagram user.

“I wanna party with you ladies. You both look absolutely stunning!” penned a third follower.

“I hope there is a Double Shot at Love third season! This one was a lot of fun and it was nice to get to see a different side of the women than just hard-partying ladies,” claimed a fourth fan.