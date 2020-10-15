Valerie Cossette Goes Full ‘Ninja’, Flaunts Round Booty In Red Bodysuit & Fishnets

Valerie Cossette shared one of her sexy Halloween costumes in a fiery new Instagram post on Thursday morning. In the series of images, the model rocked a ninja look complete with a red thong bodysuit and black fishnet tights that put her killer assets on display. The skimpy ensemble was certainly enough to grab fans’ attention.

Valerie’s outfit included a long-sleeved mock-neck bodysuit with mesh cut-outs down the front and on her hips. A demi-cut black bra could be seen beneath the mesh, squeezing her ample cleavage out. The babe’s flat tummy was also visible as the cut-out traveled down to her belly button. Additionally, a black ribbon belt tied around the smallest part of her waist and drew in her hourglass figure, making her curves look incredible.

The lower half of the suit featured thin pieces of red fabric that came up above Valerie’s hips and framed her shapely thighs. She completed the look with a pair of thin fishnet tights that hugged her bare booty, as well as a pair of thigh-high suede boots.

Half of Valerie’s face was covered by a black mask with a red trim and her black locks were pin-straight.

The images showed Valerie standing in what looked to be a white and wooden hallway. A light appeared to be shining on the babe, creating shadows behind her and giving her skin a bright glow.

In the first shot, Valerie stood with one hip cocked and her opposite leg extended. She playfully tugged on her belt and ran her hand over her hair as she flashed a piercing stare at the camera.

The second image showed the hottie facing away from the camera. She pressed herself against the wall and arched her back, giving fans a look at her pert booty. Valerie peered over her shoulder with another sultry gaze.

The post received more than 29,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fanbase. Many users showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Sexiest ninja I ever did see,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful even with a mask,” another user added.

“Ooo u look like a character outta Mortal Kombat,” a third follower wrote with flame and devil emoji.

“Girl you are looking absolutely stunning,” a fourth person penned.

Valerie always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. Earlier this week, she stripped down to some satin lingerie that left almost nothing to the imagination.