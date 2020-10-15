Tom Bergeron Reveals If He Watches Tyra Banks On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tom's sharing what he's been up to since getting fired.

Tom Bergeron hasn’t been sitting around at home since being fired from Dancing with the Stars. The former host caught up with Billy Bush in a new interview where he revealed what he’s been up to since Tyra Banks took over and if he’s tuned in to Season 29 of the ABC show.

The former Access Hollywood correspondent chatted with Tom via video link for Extra this week, which can be seen below, where he proudly showed off his vintage ’78 Volkswagen Beetle.

Tom revealed he’d been spending his time in New Hampshire “driving down some country roads” as he showed off the fall foliage.

“Look at this beautiful place. What made you say, ‘I’m outta here. I’m getting in the old Beetle’?” Billy asked, to which Tom poked a little fun at his firing.

“Lately I’ve got more time on my hands,” he replied, as Billy let out a big laugh.

He asked if Tom had been keeping up with the latest season of the show.

“Not watching any dancing competitions on television?” he teased.

“The past is the past. I’m looking to the future in my antique car,” Tom replied, hinting he hasn’t tuned in to see how Tyra’s been doing.

The TV personality looked a little different than DWTS fans are probably used to as he showed off his bright red vehicle in the countryside.

While he used to be dapper in a suit every week during his 14 years as host, he kept things more casual outside the ballroom. Tom rocked an open navy blue button down over a T-shirt with a gray scarf. He also wore sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Tom served as the host for 14 years and 28 seasons. He was a staple since the series first began in 2005 and appeared alongside various co-hosts, including Samantha Harris, Brooke Burke, and Erin Andrews.

His latest words about the show came after he made it clear earlier this week that he probably won’t be back.

According to social media influencer Jessica Madison, Tom told her in a private message “that train has left the station” when she asked him if he’d return.

Tom’s name hasn’t been far from fans’ lips since Season 29 debuted last month and many fans have repeatedly called for him to come back.

His former co-workers have also shared love for him. Longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba recently admitted she misses him and Erin, but also had high praise for his replacement.