Bri Teresi Flaunts Curvy Backside In Minuscule Daisy Dukes For Fall-Themed Video

Bri Teresi tantalized her 1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 14, when she shared a racy new video. In it, the Maxim model strutted her stuff while rocking a pair of minuscule shorts that did a whole lot more showing than covering, much to the delight of her fans.

The clip captured Teresi outdoors against a countryside landscape. It started out by showing her leaning against the wooden post of a sign on the side of the road. She then turned around to show off her tight derriere, arching her back and moving her legs in a way that further emphasized it. Teresi added the song “What Makes You Country” by country star Luke Bryan to the video.

Teresi sizzled in a pair of tiny jean shorts that featured raw hems and waist details. They had silver-colored rings along the sides, through which a white drawstring zigzagged, tying into a bow on her thigh. They were ultra-short and exposed plenty of her curvy backside. Up top, she rocked a bright red cropped shirt with short sleeves. It had a low-cut neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage.

Teresi often captions her posts with engaging messages and questions, and today was no different. She pointed out that her favorite aspect about fall is the changing colors and asked her fans to share theirs.

The post has attracted about 6,000 likes and more than 250 comments in half a day. Many of her fans used the opportunity to rave about her killer body, showering her with compliments and emoji. Others used the space to interact with her caption.

“For some reason I can’t think of fall right now your confidence brings the heat,” one user wrote.

“My birthday in October. And your body is looking Gooood!” replied another fan.

“You’re very pretty I hope and have a wonderful day today,” a third fan chimed in.

“I’ve always lived in deserts or the tropics, but growing up in Oregon, yes, Fall colors were really beautiful!!!” raved a fourth fan.

As of late, Teresi has been sharing a host of videos in which she is seen playing sports, from golf to soccer. Earlier this week, she uploaded one that showed her hitting a golf ball with a putter, as The Inquisitr has written. She rocked an all-red outfit, which included an itty-bitty pleated skirt. The hems extended just past her hips and showed off quite a bit of her booty. She paired it with a matching shirt with a plunging neckline.