Biden Campaign Head Warns The Race Is ‘A Lot Closer’ Than People Realize

While some polling forecasts suggest that Joe Biden is on his way to victory in the 2020 election, early voting seems to indicate that Donald Trump supporters are turning out in greater numbers. Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon warned voters that despite what the media may be saying, a victory for the former vice president is anything but guaranteed.

“Now: Early voting is already underway in many states. Millions of voters have already cast their ballots. But there is still a long way to go in this campaign, and we think this race is far closer than folks on this website think. Like a lot closer,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, as The Washington Examiner wrote, Republicans are turning out at the same rate as Democrats in several key battleground areas, despite polls suggesting that Biden had a clear lead.

In Wisconsin, about 40 percent of ballots returned are from Democrats and 38 percent are from the GOP. In Ohio, progressives trail by 2 points.

The actuality of turnout contradicts what pollsters predicted, saying that far more Biden supporters were planning to cast their ballots in unconventional ways, with 15 percent more saying that they were planning to vote by mail or early in person.

It’s worth noting, however, that a GOP ballot doesn’t necessarily indicate a vote for Trump. Registered Republicans can still vote for the opposition party’s candidates, and this has happened in the past in many Rust Belt states.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Joe Scarborough and his panel discussed the warning on his show Morning Joe Thursday morning, the video of which can be viewed on MSNBC. The host warned that people shouldn’t get confident, and while the panel admitted that while things are different than they were in 2016, there are concerning signals that were present when Trump beat his opponent Hillary Clinton.

They noted that in recent days Democratic leads have dropped while Republicans have made up ground. White non-college-educated white people have become more politically engaged recently than they were earlier in the race.

They added that all this evidence supports O’Malley Dillon’s statement, and despite some predictions otherwise, many swing states are a matter of a point or two difference, meaning they could go either direction at this point.

“The next few weeks are going to be hard. I tell our team every week that ‘we can do hard things.’ I want to tell you about where your money is going, what we’re seeing on the ground, and what “hard things” need to be done to win this election in the next couple of weeks,” O’Mally Dillon added, suggesting that people attend a Grassroots Summit for the campaign to learn more.