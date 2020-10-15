Hilde Osland Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In Red Thong Panties & Matching Lace Bra

Hilde also held a flower in her hand.

Norwegian knockout Hilde Osland returned to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a spicy new photo with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her bombshell body as while posing scantily clad for the camera.

In the ultra-sexy snap, Hilde looked hotter than ever as she sported a pair of red thong panties. The lingerie was pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist while exposing her round booty in the process.

She added a matching lace bra to the ensemble. The garment hugged her ample bust and gave fans a peek at her sideboob as well. The top included thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Her flat tummy and killer abs could also be seen in the shot. She accessorized the barely there style with a dainty gold chain around her neck and a ring on her finger.

Hilde posed with her body turned to the side. She arched her back and pushed her posterior out as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. She rested one hand near her midsection while it held a long-stemmed flower with bright blue, pink, purple, and yellow pedals. Her other hand came up to grab a fistful of her hair.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and brushed over the side of her face.

Hilde’s over 3.7 million followers immediately began to show the post some love by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first 18 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 220 messages during that time.

“I love the flower such pretty colors,” one follower wrote.

“Wow!!! You look amazing as always and especially in my favorite color,” remarked another.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are! Like a real living Doll,” a third user gushed.

“U must be the easiest person to photograph in the world,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible physique in her photos. She’s often seen wearing teeny bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tight workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a white strapless bikini with thong bottoms and a sheer skirt wrapped around her waist. To date, that post has raked in more than 135,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.