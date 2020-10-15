‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Star Tracy Tutor Looks Smoking Hot In Leather Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

When Tracy Tutor’s not making real estate sales, she’s likely making other sorts of deals. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star took to her Instagram page on October 14 to share a sizzling snap that captured her in a hot little outfit that showcased her bombshell body.

The photo showed Tutor posed outside, and a geotag in the update indicated that she was in Beverly Hills, California. She posed with Fadi Zaya in front of a wall of greenery and a luxury car. In the caption of the post, Tutor informed fans that she just got a new “girlfriend,” meaning her white Porsche Taycan.

The Bravolebrity was all smiles as she wrapped one arm around Zaya and had the opposite at her side. She put one leg in front of the other. Tutor opted for an all-black outfit that perfectly suited her hourglass curves.

She rocked a tight tank top with thick straps over her shoulders, leaving her arms on display. It had a high neckline and snug fit that clung to every inch of her upper half. Tutor wore the shirt tucked into her skirt, highlighting her trim waist and midsection.

She teamed the top with a hot leather skirt. The garment skimmed over her hips and legs, and its high slit teased a peek of her shapely thigh. The hemline hit above her ankles, allowing Tutor to show off her sexy footwear choice — heels with a strappy silver detail.

Tutor added several accessories to her attire, including a chunky belt and sunglasses. She styled her long, blond locks in a high and flirty ponytail that trailed down her back.

Zaya looked casual in a gray polo and a pair of skinny jeans. He wore sneakers that matched the color of his shirt. The salesman added a tan cap and a pair of sunglasses to accessorize his look.

It has not taken Tutor’s fans very long to take notice of the update. Within 14 hours, more than 14,000 social media users have double-tapped the upload and 300-plus left comments for the reality star.

“You look gorgeous Tracy love the car,” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their message.

“Welcome to the electric family! You will never go back. You are so pretty,” a second fan gushed.

“Love you and love your skirt!!!! Who makes the sexy skirt? You look amazing,” another person asked.

“Sure you’re fine! But more car pics please,” one more admirer commented with a few flame emoji.