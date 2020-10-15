Kamala Harris Cancels Campaign Events After Two Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is canceling her campaign travel schedule through Sunday after two of her staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement released by the Biden campaign, which was posted to Twitter by CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe on Thursday morning, Harris was recently on the same plane with both of the individuals, though they both tested negative before and after the flight. In the 48 hours prior to their positive test result, neither was in direct contact with former Vice President Joe Biden or with Senator Harris.

However, in order to be cautious, she is halting her travel schedule in order to prevent spreading the disease to anyone else should she be carrying the virus without knowing it.

Harris has taken 2 PCR tests since the flight and all have been negative. The most recent test was on October 14.

“The campaign has begun the contact tracing process to notify everyone who came into contact with the individuals during the potential infection window. The laboratory which conducts the tests on our behalf has reported these results, as they do all of our test results, to local officials as required by law. We are also communicating with our campaign staff,” the statement read.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband, has also canceled all of his travel today in order to be cautious. He has taken 3 PCR tests since October 8 and all have come back in the clear.

Because he wasn’t in proximity at any time with the two infected staffers and because both he and Harris have tested negative repeatedly, the campaign feels it is safe for him to continue his activities in-person after Thursday.

“After being with Senator Harris, both individuals attended personal, non-campaign events in the past week,” the statement read.

The two cases were discovered after they were required to be checked before they could return to their official work after being involved in their personal events.

The campaign explained that this policy was put in place to protect everyone working for Biden and Harris and said that the ability to catch identify the two before they were able to return to work and potentially infect others is why this type of careful tracing is necessary.

While the campaign didn’t name the employees, O’Keefe revealed in a second tweet that there are rumors that one of the staffers is communications director Liz Allen, who served as deputy communications direct for Biden while he was in the White House.