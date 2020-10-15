Belle Lucia Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In White Satin Dress For Flirty Instagram Post

Belle Lucia treated fans to a flirty Instagram update on Wednesday, October 14. The gorgeous model showed off her enviable figure in a white satin mini that showcased her killer physique.

Belle was photographed while modeling her skimpy ensemble indoors. According to the geotag, she was in London. In the first image, she was seen standing in front of a wall. She posed sideways with most of her backside shown in the snap. She placed one hand on the wall and bent her left knee. The babe looked over her shoulder and gave the photographer a seductive gaze.

The second photo showed a full look at Belle’s body. This time, she changed her stance. Instead of gazing at the camera lens, she looked away. One of her legs was raised, with her toes pointing to the ground. The hottie raised her right hand to the side of her head as she looked to the side. She had a fierce look in the shot.

Belle wore a long dress from a London-based brand called Mimii. The garment had a loose fit, particularly on the upper and lower parts. The hip area had a slightly tighter fit with the garment forming the curves of her hips. From what was visible, the neckline sat low on her chest, and from her view, it displayed a hint of her sideboob.

The piece was backless, and the cut exposed plenty of skin. The clothing also had a slit that enabled Belle to flaunt her long, lean leg.

Belle matched her look with a pair of white heeled sandals. For her hairstyle, she tied her highlighted locks into a half ponytail and styled it in wavy curls. She left a few tendrils down, framing her face.

In the caption, Belle wrote something about her outfit. She also gave credit to her sponsor, Mimii, by tagging the brand in the post. The internet personality also expressed her desire to wear the piece.

The Instagram share accrued more than 23,400 likes and gained over 180 comments in less than a day of being posted. A lot of her admirers and some fellow influencers flocked to the comments section and dropped compliments. Several fans gushed over her beauty and her slim figure, expressing their thoughts through words and emoji.

“You look beyond gorgeous! It’s such a stunning color on you,” a fan commented.

“Real-life barbie doll. You have it all. A perfect face and body,” gushed another admirer.

“Obsessed with your hair! You look fabulous! You are also dressed to kill. I love it,” added a third social media follower.