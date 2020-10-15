‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Showcases Her Legs In A Green Sweater Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Leah admitted that she's 'in love' in the caption of the post.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer went into full fall mode for her most recent Instagram update. The mother-of-three rocked a gorgeous autumnal ensemble as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was loving the vibes of the season.

In the snap, Leah looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a dark green turtleneck sweater dress. The garment boasted long sleeves and a very short hemline.

The outfit hugged her chest and exposed her muscular thighs. She accessorized the sexy style with a pair of thigh-high black boots and a trendy tan hat on her head.

Leah posed at an outdoor market for the shot. She had one leg in front of the other and her hip pushed out as she stared off into the distance. She hand one arm hanging at her side as the other bent at the elbow so that the reality star could run her fingers through her hair.

All around her were fall items such as pumpkins, mums, corn stalks, hay bales, and sunflowers. She geotagged her location as Capitol Market in Charleston, West Virginia.

The top of her long, dark hair was covered by her hat. However, the sleek, straight strands spilled out from underneath the accessory as they cascaded over her shoulders and down her back.

Leah’s over 2.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 28,000 times within the first 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 280 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Beautiful West Virginia Fall outfit,” one follower declared.

“Love watching you and your beautiful girls on the show and your posts! You are a true inspiration as I have became a single mom!” another admitted.

“Looking good and healthy,” a third comment read.

“Girl you are just stunning. Always loved you since day one on 16 and Pregnant!!!” a fourth user wrote.

The TV personality doesn’t seem to mind showing off her style in her online snaps. She’s become known for sporting teeny shorts, tight leggings, and trendy tops in her her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah seems to have a love for sweater dresses. She was previously spotted wearing a tan one on Instagram as she posed alongside her mother and sister during a baby shower. That post proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s pulled in more than 91,000 likes and over 320 comments.