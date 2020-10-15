Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Is A ‘Night Swimmer’ In Underwater Bikini Photos

The mom of three got soaking wet and channeled her inner mermaid in her two-piece.

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her flawless bikini body in a set of underwater snaps. The 41-year-old mom of three looked years younger than her age in four photos posted to her Instagram account this week as she got soaking wet during a night swim.

Kourtney rocked a skimpy plain black bikini with two triangles over her chest for the October 14 upload. She paired it with matching bottoms made of a tiny piece of material held together by two strings over both hips.

In the first photo, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star was snapped from above as she laid back and put her hands above her head. She bent her left leg behind her right and floated around in a swimming pool.

The second shot gave her 102.5 million followers a better look at her toned figure. She cropped her head out and let her jaw dropping curves do the talking with her arms stretched out either side.

In the next photo, Kourtney posed on her right side as her hair flowed behind her. She poked her head out the water and placed her left hand on her hip with other stretched out.

The final shot was a blurred close-up of her body and appeared to be taken underwater. The reality star and Pooch founder showed off her back and pert booty in the bottoms, which appeared to be a thong. The snaps were illuminated by the pool lights.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comment section.

“Mermaid,” one Instagram user wrote with a mermaid, sparkle, and moon emoji.

“Yes i love it,” another comment read with several praising hands.

“OMG WOW beautiful,” a third wrote in all caps.

“Just keep swimming just keep swimming” another said with a fish emoji, borrowing a line from the movie Finding Nemo.

Kourtney’s upload has received more than 1 million likes and over 2,100 comments.

Her latest social media activity came shortly after Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s big sister shared a series of Fall pictures on Instagram earlier this month during a trip to New York with her new best friend, 20-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae.

Kourtney showed off the sights of the Big Apple in October alongside a photo of herself on Addison sitting on steps as they drank smoothies through a straw. Kourtney rocked an all-black ensemble, including a skintight long sleeved top and leggings, while Addison wowed in cycling shots and an oversized brown top.