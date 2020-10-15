Cher, 74, Stuns In Short Black Dress To Present Garth Brooks With Billboard’s Icon Award

Cher, 74, stunned in a fashionable short black dress to present Garth Brooks with Billboard’s Icon Award. The legendary singer and Oscar-winning actress took the stage to introduce the country superstar at the Billboard Music Awards and listed the many generous gifts he had bestowed on the community thus far. She was featured on the official Instagram page of the BBMAS where they spoke glowingly of her appearance on the show.

Cher appeared in a look that defied her age. She wore a short black dress that was decorated with a multitude of silver accents across the chest and skirt. Long sleeves had the same detailing on the ends. She paired the garment with fishnet stockings.

She introduced Garth as a “true music legend and my friend” during the broadcast, reported the Daily Mail.

Cher stated that the icon accolade was created a decade ago to honor artists who had achieved excellence in the recording studio and on the concert stage. She explained their passion for music had made them legends in their own time. She said the aforementioned statement perfectly described Garth.

Cher added that Garth had at least one Top 10 single on a Billboard chart in five straight decades. Cher joked that she believed Garth had set his sights on a sixth and that his wife, Trisha Yearwood, would “gently and lovingly” push him toward a seventh.

Cher took a moment to reflect on her own 2017 Icon accolade and called it one of the greatest honors of her life and a memory she would never forget. She then recalled past winners of the award, such as Prince and Stevie Wonder. Other notable honorees have included Mariah Carey, Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, and Celine Dion.

After a video package of his best musical moments, Garth performed a medley of his greatest hits. These included “The Thunder Rolls” as well as “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” “The River,” “Standing Outside the Fire,” “That Summer,” “Dive Bar,” “Friends in Low Places,” and lastly, “The Dance.”

He began his acceptance speech by referencing the singer as “Miss Cher.” He thanked her for presenting him with the honor. He joked that getting the same recognition as the Oscar-winning actress made him feel “cool” and that was never a word he would have ever used to describe himself.

Social media users went wild for the legend’s appearance on the awards show.

“We were thrilled to see our GODDESS,” wrote one fan.

“Her outfit is everything,” added a second admirer, who referenced Cher’s overall fashionable look.