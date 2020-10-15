Dua Lipa Goes Topless For New Pepe Jeans Ad Campaign

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with some new photos of herself. The British singer has launched her third clothing range with fashion brand Pepe Jeans and has done an eye-catching shoot to promote the campaign. All the images were upload in black-and-white.

In the first shot, the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker bared all and went completely topless. Lipa wore a pair of jeans and kept her wavy brunette hair down for the occasion. The two-time Grammy Award winner is a fan of body art and showed off a few of the tattoos inked on her body.

Lipa was photographed in full profile. The songstress covered her breasts with both her hands and gazed directly in front of her. Lipa showcased her gorgeous jawline while posing in front of a plain backdrop.

In the next slide, the entertainer posed on her knees in a stripey long-sleeved crop top that displayed her toned midriff. Lipa paired the ensemble with high-waisted jeans and went barefoot for the pic.

She parted her legs and raised one arm above her head. Lipa stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the third frame, the 25-year-old dazzled in a short shimmery black dress that fell above her upper-thigh. Lipa kept her nails short and crossed her arms over her chest.

In the fourth and final photograph, she rocked a short-sleeved T-shirt with white text across the front that read “nobody wants to dance” in capital letters. Lipa wore another pair of jeans for the snap and accessorized with a necklace and rings.

For her caption, she revealed that this will be her final range for Pepe Jeans and stated she will be signing off the collaboration with a collection called “DENIM JEANS” that will be inspired by each decade since Pepe started selling denim.

Lipa also credited the photographer Chris Colls, fashion stylist Lorenzo Posocco, makeup artist Samantha Lau, hairstylist Lucas Wilson, and nail artist Mei Kawajiri.

In the span of 25 minutes, her post racked up more than 300,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 53.5 million followers.

Earlier this month, Lipa released the music video for her new single “Levitating.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a number of behind-the-scenes images while on set.